Get your Gangster on at Rum Runners Cafe!
1920's Prohibition Era themed restaurant serving American foods, such as, burgers, chicken sandwiches, wings, loaded baked potatoes, and more!
Come and enjoy our delicious food and pay homage to the roaring 1920's!
Top Picks
Gangster Burgers
Mouthwatering & freshly made in house ground Angus beef burgers.
Add some additional flavor by making them spiced!
Flappers Sandwhiches
Char grilled seasoned boneless chicken breast served on a toasted bun.
Also, try it spiced with our Rum & Coke glaze.
Irish Mobspuds
Enjoy one of our large savory hot and freshly made loaded baked potatoes filled to the brim with toppings.