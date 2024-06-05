Image

Get your Gangster on at Rum Runners Cafe!

1920's Prohibition Era themed restaurant serving American foods, such as, burgers, chicken sandwiches, wings, loaded baked potatoes, and more!

Come and enjoy our delicious food and pay homage to the roaring 1920's!

View Menu

  • Top Picks

  • Image

    Gangster Burgers

    Mouthwatering & freshly made in house ground Angus beef burgers.

    Add some additional flavor by making them spiced!


  • Image

    Flappers Sandwhiches

    Char grilled seasoned boneless chicken breast served on a toasted bun.

    Also, try it spiced with our Rum & Coke glaze.

  • Image

    Irish Mobspuds

    Enjoy one of our large savory hot and freshly made loaded baked potatoes filled to the brim with toppings.