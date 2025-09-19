Rum Runners Cafe
Food
Starters
Salads
Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce with diced tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, Cheddar cheese, croutons, and choice of salad dressing.$9.95
Chef Salad
Ham and egg over romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, and choice of dressing$11.95
Caesar
Romaine lettuce and shaved Parmesan cheese with a creamy Caesar dressing with croutons$8.95
Grilled Caesar
Sliced chargrilled chicken breast over romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and croutons with a creamy Caesar dressing.$12.45
Pineapple Mango Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with Ham, Pineapples, Cranberries, and Feta Cheese served with a Caribbean Mango Vinaigrette$13.95
Gangsters
The Real McCoy
In house made and handcrafted juicy burger prepared with 100% chuck and round blend served with choice of Cheddar Swiss or Provolone cheese on a kaiser bun.$14.45
The Busted Al Capone
In house made and handcrafted juicy burger prepared with 100% chuck and round blend served with Cheddar cheese topped with bacon and BBQ sauce on a kaiser bun$15.25
The "Lucky" Luciano
In house made and handcrafted juicy burger prepared with 100% chuck and round blend served with Italian provolone cheese topped with portobellos on a kaiser bun$14.95
The Rumrunner in Paradise
In house made and handcrafted juicy burger prepared with 100% chuck and round blend served with Cheddar cheese topped with pineapple bacon and BBQ sauce on a Hawaiian bun$16.95
The George Remus
In house made and handcrafted juicy burger prepared with 100% chuck and round blend served with Muenster cheese topped with ham, bacon and a fried egg sauce on a Pretzel bun..$17.95
Flappers
Cleo Queen of the Bahamas
A whole breast of chicken grilled served with a house blend honey mustard on a kaiser bun$14.45
Busted Gloria De Cesares
A whole breast of chicken grilled served with Cheddar cheese topped with bacon and BBQ sauce on a kaiser bun$15.25
Spanish Marie
A whole breast of chicken grilled served with Swiss cheese topped with mushrooms on a kaiser bun$14.95
The Plastered German Flapper
A whole breast of chicken served with Swiss cheese bacon, ham, and house blend honey mustard on a pretzel bun$16.45
Helen Morgan$18.95
Wings
Seafood & Entrées
Irish Mobspuds
The Danny O'Leary
Delicious giant soft, and flaky Idaho baked potato smothered with butter, sour cream, and chives toppings.$8.99
The Dean O'Banion
Delicious giant soft, and flaky Idaho baked potato topped with steamed broccoli and smothered with our in-house cheese sauce made with Cheddar cheese and Gruyère.$9.99
George "Bugs" Moran
Delicious giant soft, and flaky Idaho baked potato covered with our homemade beef chili and Cheddar cheese.$9.99
The Dapper Hogan
Delicious giant soft, and flaky Idaho baked potato topped with butter, sour cream, Cheddar cheese, bacon, and chives$10.49
Famous Rum Sauces
Desserts
Cookies and Cream Tacos
2 white chocolate tacos filled with cookies and cream cheesecake filling and sprinkled with crushed OREOs topped with chocolate syrup$7.95
Rum Cake
A delicious mini cake drizzled with a sweet rum caramel sauce.$7.95
Coconut Rum Balls
Delicious rum balls made with coconut rum rolled in shaved coconuts$6.99OUT OF STOCK
Chocolate Rum Brownie
Dark chocolate rum brownie served warm with a scoop of Vanilla Bean ice cream.$8.95