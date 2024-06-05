Rum Runners Cafe
Food
Starters
Salads
- Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce with dices tomatoes, cucumbers, Cheddar cheese, croutons, and choice of salad dressing$9.95
- Chef Salad
Ham and Egg over romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, Cheddar cheese, and choice of dressing$11.95
- Caesar
Romaine lettuce and Parmesan cheese tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing with croutons$8.95
- Grilled Caesar
Sliced grilled chicken breast over romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing$12.45
Gangsters
- The Real McCoy
In house made and handcrafted juicy burger prepared with 100% chuck and round blend served with choice of Cheddar Swiss or Provolone cheese on a kaiser bun.$14.45
- The Busted Al Capone
In house made and handcrafted juicy burger prepared with 100% chuck and round blend served with Cheddar cheese topped with bacon and BBQ sauce on a kaiser bun$15.25
- The "Lucky" Luciano
In house made and handcrafted juicy burger prepared with 100% chuck and round blend served with Italian provolone cheese topped with portobellos on a kaiser bun$14.95
- The Rumrunner in Paradise
In house made and handcrafted juicy burger prepared with 100% chuck and round blend served with Cheddar cheese topped with pineapple bacon and BBQ sauce on a Hawaiian bun$16.95
The Busted Al Capone
In house made and handcrafted juicy burger prepared with 100% chuck and round blend served with Cheddar cheese topped with bacon and BBQ sauce on a kaiser bun
Flappers
- Cleo Queen of the Bahamas
A whole breast of chicken grilled served with a house blend honey mustard on a kaiser bun$14.45
- Busted Gloria De Cesares
A whole breast of chicken grilled served with Cheddar cheese topped with bacon and BBQ sauce on a kaiser bun$15.25
- Spanish Marie
A whole breast of chicken grilled served with Swiss cheese topped with mushrooms on a kaiser bun$14.95
- The Plastered German Flapper
A whole breast of chicken served with Swiss cheese bacon, ham, and house blend honey mustard on a pretzel bun$16.45
Wings
Irish Mobspuds
- The Danny O'Leary
Delicious giant soft, and flaky Idaho baked potato smothered with butter, sour cream, and chives toppings.$8.99
- The Dean O'Banion
Delicious giant soft, and flaky Idaho baked potato topped with steamed broccoli and smothered with our in-house cheese sauce made with Cheddar cheese and Gruyère.$9.99
- George "Bugs" Moran
Delicious giant soft, and flaky Idaho baked potato covered with our homemade beef chili and Cheddar cheese.$9.99
- The Dapper Hogan
Delicious giant soft, and flaky Idaho baked potato topped with butter, sour cream, Cheddar cheese, bacon, and chives$10.49